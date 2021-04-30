Car drives through banquet room at Harrisonburg’s Traditions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle drove right through the banquet room at Harrisonburg’s Traditions Family Stye Dining on Friday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported and the restaurant will stay open for business as usual. Only one employee was in the banquet room at the time.

WHSV is awaiting further information from officials. Stay tuned for updates.

Commotion here at Traditions in Harrisonburg... car accidentally went right into the banquet room, where thankfully, only one employee was at the time. No injuries reported and Traditions will stay open business as usual! @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/S20JolxssG — Cayley Urenko (@CayleyUrenkoTV) April 30, 2021

