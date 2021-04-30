Car drives through banquet room at Harrisonburg’s Traditions
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle drove right through the banquet room at Harrisonburg’s Traditions Family Stye Dining on Friday afternoon.
No injuries have been reported and the restaurant will stay open for business as usual. Only one employee was in the banquet room at the time.
WHSV is awaiting further information from officials. Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.