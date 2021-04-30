Dangerous High Winds into Friday Evening

FRIDAY:

**Dangerous high winds will continue for Friday afternoon into the early evening with gusts over 50-60mph at times. This can lead to additional power outages, down tree branches and a few down trees. Avoid wooded areas- and windows. No burning of any kind.

Mostly sunny for the day. Temperatures will be mild with afternoon highs in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 60s for the Valley.

The strongest winds should be before sunset but a few higher gusts after still possible especially for higher elevation areas above 2,000′. Staying windy for the evening with gusts more so in the 30-45mph range.

Winds could gust over 40 mph at times in the Valley; over 50 mph in higher elevations (WHSV)

Staying windy for most of the night and cooling quick after sunset. Clear skies and turning cool.

Overnight will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s for West Virginia locations. Likely a freeze our Allegheny Mountain locations.

Upper 30s to near 40 for the Valley. There will not be a frost because of the elevated winds.

SATURDAY: The morning will start cool with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine today. A mild day, too. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots into the low 70s especially for typical warm spots, and lowest elevation areas. Less wind to worry about for Saturday. The start of May will be terrific. Take advantage of the outdoors if you can.

A beautiful Saturday evening, temperatures in the 60s. Clear skies for Saturday night as overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A beautiful morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and turning warmer. Highs back into the upper 70s to low 80s today. A fantastic day to spend some time outside!

A nice evening as temperatures will be in the 70s. Right now we’re expecting clouds to increase overnight and we have another system tracking close to our area for Monday. Moisture is limited with this system. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the work week with temperatures in the 50s for the morning, so pretty mild to start the day. Mainly cloudy as our next system will bring a few scattered showers but activity will be limited. Still warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight, staying quite mild. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for pretty much the whole day today. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out later in the day. Warm to start with temperatures climbing through the 60s. Very warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s! A great day for outdoor activities! Pretty mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Likely cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will approach the area and bring a few scattered showers to the region. We will continue to monitor this and give you further updates. A pleasant night for Wednesday as overnight temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A seasonal May day as temperatures start out in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

