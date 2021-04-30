Advertisement

Dukes will try to slow UND rushing attack and standout RB Weah

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s defense is preparing for a tough challenge Sunday night.

The No. 3 seed Dukes will welcome North Dakota to Bridgeforth Stadium for a quarterfinal matchup in the FCS Playoffs. The Fighting Hawks bring with them a strong rushing attack led by talented running back Otis Weah. Weah has run for 634 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 105.7 rushing yards per game during the 2021 spring season. His performance has been noticed by JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

“This is probably the best running back we have faced since I have been here at James Madison,” said Cignetti during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Maybe that I have faced in the last four or five years.”

Weah headlines a UND rushing attack that averages 195.5 yards per game. On the flip side, JMU’s rushing defense surrenders just 57.3 yards per game on the ground and the Dukes have allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season.

North Dakota and James Madison are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

