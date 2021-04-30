Advertisement

Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee dies after being struck by falling tree limb

Riven Rock Park
Riven Rock Park(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A Parks and Recreation employee with the City of Harrisonburg has died after being struck by a falling tree limb at Riven Rock Park on Friday.

According to the City of Harrisonburg Facebook page, an employee from Parks and Recreation and an employee from Harrisonburg Public Utilities, who were at the park at the time of the incident, attempted to render aid and called 911.

“We are truly saddened by today’s events, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community members at this difficult moment for our colleague’s loved ones and our City of Harrisonburg team - especially our Department of Parks and Recreation,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said.

Officials say at this time, further details will not be released.

It is with a heavy heart that the City of Harrisonburg acknowledges the death of a Department of Parks and Recreation...

Posted by Harrisonburg, VA - Government on Friday, April 30, 2021

