Health officials stress importance of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While health officials say the first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provide up to 80% protection, they stress just how important it is to follow up and receive the second dose.

Once people get the second shot of Moderna, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports it is 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.

The Pfizer vaccine is reported to be 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection.

Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District said the boost people receive from the second vaccine is very important. She said it is not known how long someone’s immunity will last when only getting one shot versus two.

The CDC recommends 21 days between doses for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna, but you can still get the shot if you have passed that point.

“If you’re not able to get your second dose within that time frame, you do actually have around six weeks to be able to get that second dose and you won’t have to restart the series,” Wight said. “I think people do get really worried that if you miss that second dose on the 21st day that they’re going to have to restart.”

But Wight said you should aim to get your shot as close to that 21-day or 28-day mark as possible.

When vaccines first began going into arms, availability was limited. However, Wight said people should not worry about not getting a second dose matched to their first.

The Central Shenandoah Health District used to first or second-dose clinics but now has moved to a mix of both to accommodate more people. They welcome people for walk-in appointments, too.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.