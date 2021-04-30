High winds Friday cause power outages across the Valley
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to Friday’s high winds, some residents throughout the Shenandoah Valley have reported power outages.
Here are local outages as of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, April 30:
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.
- 103 in Broadway
- 117 near Mt. Solon
- 62 near Cross Keys
- 23 near Timberville
Dominion Energy: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.
- 87 in Rockingham County
- 147 in Augusta County
- 145 in Shenandoah County
This story will also be updated throughout the day with the latest outage numbers.
