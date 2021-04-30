High winds Friday cause power outages across the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to Friday’s high winds, some residents throughout the Shenandoah Valley have reported power outages.

Here are local outages as of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, April 30:

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.

103 in Broadway

117 near Mt. Solon

62 near Cross Keys

23 near Timberville

Dominion Energy: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.

87 in Rockingham County

147 in Augusta County

145 in Shenandoah County

This story will also be updated throughout the day with the latest outage numbers.

