Increasing price of lumber putting a strain on homebuilding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The price of lumber has increased substantially over the past year and according to the National Association of Home Builders this is due to a reduction in production last spring at the start of the pandemic.

“When the entire economic system shutdown obviously the timber industry shut down as well, they were slow to get back into the game and they have still not brought their production levels up to what is necessary,” Jerry Howard the CEO of the NAHB explained.

The NAHB reports that the price of certain pieces of lumber and oriented strand board (OSB) have increased up to 250 percent. That increase affects multiple industries including the real estate market, construction and building suppliers.

“Everybody is fighting after the same wood. It is like an auction it goes to the highest bidder. Every single truck that comes in is at a higher cost, which raises prices,” John Henry Monger IV, the secretary treasurer at R.S. Monger and Sons.

At the same time that lumber supply began to decrease, demand for homes and remodeling increased.

“More and more people have realized that they don’t need to live in America’s biggest cities to work and live happily. More and more people have moved out of the large urban areas and are moving away,” Howard said.

“Certain items are getting harder to find. It’s not a matter necessarily of price but can you actually find the product to be able to buy the truck,” Monger added.

Experts say the current price of lumber can drive the cost of a home up tens of thousands of dollars.

“A young American couple that saved to buy a house and all of sudden has to pay $25,000 more for the lumber prices they can’t do it in most parts of this country,” Howard said.

Some say it may get worse before it gets better.

“We’re not into the meat of the busy season yet and products are already becoming unavailable,” Monger said. I think it will level out, hopefully this winter but everybody just needs to be patient.”

