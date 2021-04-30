Last day to apply for Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is the last day to apply for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP).

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) made the announcement Friday.

This program helps eligible residents in paying home heating bills. In order to be eligible, a past-due bill or termination notice is required. It’s also based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

The DHHR says the household must also meet all program guidelines, including an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. Income that comes from Social Security or the Veterans Administration will be excluded.

You can find an application at a local DHHR office or you can call 304-356-4619. Finished applications may be mailed or delivered to the DHHR office in the applicant’s county of residence. A copy of the past-due bill or termination notice must be included with the application. Click here for a list of DHHR offices.

There will be no requirement for a face-to-face interview due to COVID-19.

You can also get a copy of an application here or by calling 304-352-4431.

For more information, click here.

