Local group looks to tackle climate change with “climate” farm

The farm off Mount Clinton Pike works to take in carbon from the air and store it in the ground.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Not far off of Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg is the “Kitchen Sink Climate Farm.”

“This idea of a kitchen sink is when you throw things together and it comes out to be something beautiful and it’s not perfect it’s experimental and you work with what you have. That’s what we’re doing here is bringing people together and coming out with a beautiful product,” team member Caroline Fleury said.

The project is part of the non-profit ‘New Community Project’ and is made up of five team members.

The goal is to figure out how to combat climate change through farming.

“What we’re doing here is we’re practicing agriculture in a way that sequesters carbon from the atmosphere through plants. When plants photosynthesize, they drop carbon down from the atmosphere into the ground,” Fleury said.

The group is looking to find the best way to keep the carbon in the ground.

“We’re experimenting what methods work best here in this temperate region of Virginia, so we’re practicing all different things. We’re practicing applying different sets of cover crops and biochar,” Fleury said.

The farm also provides space for local families who may not have access to farm land to grow their own produce.

“They’ll be able to come out here whenever they want and have access to water and tools so they can provide food for their families, and also just get their hands back into the dirt and back into agriculture,” Fleury said.

One of the most important aspects of the project is building community.

“I have learned in Vine and Fig that not only do we grow the land, but we grow our human relationships and that fills me with satisfaction,” team member Irma said.

That includes cooking and eating lunch together every day.

“We’re from different countries,” team member Abraham said. “I love that having lunch all together. This is the love. This is sharing the love altogether,” Abraham said.

For more information on the farm, you can send an email to ncpclimatefarm@gmail.com.

