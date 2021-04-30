Man dies, firefighter injured in Richmond fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say a man has died and a firefighter has been injured after a fire on the city’s north side.

Emergency crews responded to 3216 Delaware Avenue at 9:41 a.m. for the report of a house fire. After arriving on the scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the residence.

At 9:56 a.m., a mayday was declared for a firefighter injury. Based on the department’s reports, the firefighter was operating on the second floor and started falling through a hole.

The firefighter caught himself and the other firefighters pulled him back up and helped him outside. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At 9:57 a.m., a man was found on the second floor of the residence and was brought outside. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At 1:46 a.m., the fire was marked under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

