Moorefield clinches state tournament berth

The Moorefield boys basketball team has clinched a berth in the upcoming WVSSAC Class AA State Tournament.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Moorefield boys basketball team has clinched a berth in the upcoming WVSSAC Class AA State Tournament.

Moorefield defeated Braxton County, 66-56, Thursday night in a Class AA Region II Co-Final to earn a trip to the state tournament. It’s believed to be Moorefield’s first state tournament berth since 2001.

According to West Virginia Metro News, Moorefield is the No. 8 seed in the bracket and the Yellow Jackets will play No. 1 seed Williamstown in the state quarterfinals next Tuesday (May 4) at 7:15 p.m. To view the entire Class AA bracket/schedule, click here.

