Page Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fallen trees blocking roadways

UPDATE (5:11 p.m.) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the tree has been cleared and 340 North is open.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Friday afternoon to warn residents of multiple trees down across the county, blocking various roadways due to high winds.

The sheriff’s office says 340 North at the county line is closed due to a large tree blocking the roadway, and VDOT has been advised. However, VDOT says it currently has an unknown estimated arrival time.

The Facebook post says an inmate work crew is on the way to assist in trying to get the roadway reopened.

Drivers should avoid unnecessary travel this evening due to extreme winds, the sheriff’s office says. If you must travel, use caution.

