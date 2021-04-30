Advertisement

Pinwheels at UVA Medical Center honor Donate Life Month

1,000 pinwheels represent organ donations at UVA and across the commonwealth.
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Color pinwheels now decorate part of the UVA Medical Center to mark Donate Life Month.

The 1,000 pinwheels celebrate the lives touched by organ donation at UVA’s Transplant Center and across the commonwealth.

“Our number one goal is to bring awareness to the need of organ donation and encourage individuals to register to be an organ donor,” Amy Schmidt-Morris said.

Each leaf on the pinwheel represents organ, eye, tissue, and living donors. Butterflies were also placed near the pinwheels to represent transformation transplant surgery.

You can register to be a donor at Donate Life Virginia or the next time you visit the DMV.

