Rite Aid expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all locations in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rite Aid announced the company has expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all store locations in the state.

Starting Friday, walk-in appointments are available on a limited basis.

Rite Aid’s certified immunizing pharmacists are currently administering the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

Those who are 18 years of age and older can schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool here.

Teens ages 16 and 17 years old can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly.

