Shenandoah police respond to dump truck crash Friday morning

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — Chief of Police Paul Davis with the town of Shenandoah says police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 30, at Maryland Avenue and Morrison Road in Shenandoah.

Chief Davis says a pickup truck pulled in front of a dump truck in the area. He says the dump truck t-boned the pickup truck.

Officials say both drivers had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Police are cleaning up the scene and expect the area to be clear soon.

