Advertisement

Shenandoah police respond to dump truck crash Friday morning

(Associated Press)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — Chief of Police Paul Davis with the town of Shenandoah says police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 30, at Maryland Avenue and Morrison Road in Shenandoah.

Chief Davis says a pickup truck pulled in front of a dump truck in the area. He says the dump truck t-boned the pickup truck.

Officials say both drivers had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Police are cleaning up the scene and expect the area to be clear soon. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
(Source: Gray News)
Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
Update: Day Two of retrial for Harrisonburg man accused of felony hit and run
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors votes to raise personal property taxes to help fund...
Augusta County leaders raise personal property taxes in split vote

Latest News

A view from downtown Harrisonburg from WHSV's Air3.
Arts Council of the Valley announces May First Fridays Downtown lineup
VDOF warns Virginians to avoid burning on Friday due to strong winds, low humidity
Inaugural Virginia Farm Festival to be held at The Meadow Event Park.
Meadow Event Park to host inaugural Virginia Farm Festival
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,249 on Friday