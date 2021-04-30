Solar energy makes its way into Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Carter Myers Automotive in Staunton has installed a new solar energy system at their dealership.

CEO Liza Borches says they began studying the idea of solar dealerships in 2016, and that dealerships are set up with natural light and good roof structure to support energy from the sun.

“Everybody knows that transportation is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gasses, and so we’re studying it from the transportation side but also just from the use of energy in all of our dealerships,” said Borches. “So as we started studying more along those lines, solar became a very obvious way that we could offset the energy usage in our dealerships.”

Borches adds that they are looking at all ways for their CMA dealerships to be more sustainable.

John Hutchinson, the executive director of the Valley Conservation Council in Staunton, says there are a lot of places that could use solar energy.

“The Walmarts that we have here in the Valley for instance, there’s an enormous potential for the placement of solar panels on spaces that have already been disturbed,” Hutchinson said.

“It’s the way that we’re gonna have to go if we’re gonna make any progress in what’s happening globally and locally,” said Augusta County Coordinator of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley Nancy Sorrelos. She adds it’s a new industry, and it’s up to local governments and organizations like them to do it right.

They encourage Augusta County Board of Supervisors to look into more spaces that could use solar panels.

