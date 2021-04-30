South Dakota governor suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fight over whether fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore appears far from over.

Gov. Kristi Noem says the state has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the National Parks Service over the decision to not allow a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore this 4th of July.

Noem made the initial announcement while speaking at Watertown Rotary Club meeting on Thursday. Her office sent a press release detailing the lawsuit on Friday.

The governor says the state signed a multi-year agreement with the Dept. of the Interior under the Trump administration in 2019, and she believes the Biden administration should uphold that agreement.

Fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore were placed on hiatus in 2009 over fire concerns spurred by a pine beetle infestation. Last year, the NPS under the Trump administration issued a Memorandum of Agreement allowing fireworks to return to the national memorial. The July 2020 fireworks show went forth with much pomp and circumstance, and was attended by President Trump.

However, the event also sparked backlash. Several Native American groups protested before the display, saying the Black Hills were taken from the Lakota people against treaty agreements. A number of demonstrators were arrested. Others critics voiced concerns over the environmental impact of the fireworks display, as well as holding an event attended by thousands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Noem said she hoped fireworks would again be allowed at Mount Rushmore in 2021, but back in March, the NPS denied the state’s permit request. The NPS cited COVID-19, opposition from tribes, and environmental concerns as reasons for denying the request. Officials also expressed concern over the ongoing threat of wildfire. Just last month, Mount Rushmore was temporarily closed after a fire spread just miles from the memorial.

The governor’s office responded to the permit rejection with a letter outlining the state’s plan. In the press release, Noem said the state did not receive a response to her letter, adding that she believes the Biden administration reneged on the agreement “without any meaningful explanation.” She argued the decision was politically motivated.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of South Dakota Central Division.

