STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The city of Staunton has issued a burn ban for Friday, April 30, due to weather conditions such as high winds.

All open fires, including recreational fires and brush burning, are banned.

All open air fires are banned today. This includes recreational fires such as fire pits. #burnban pic.twitter.com/dSHXVRbqCv — Staunton Fire Rescue (@stauntonfire) April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.