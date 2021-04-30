Advertisement

Va. General Assembly passes bill making balloon releases illegal

(KFYR)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia General Assembly has passed a bill making balloon releases illegal.

State and wildlife officials say balloon releases can cause hazards to the environment.

Countless deflated and tangled balloons often ending up strangling wildlife and littering beaches and waterways.

Anyone 16 or older can no longer release a balloon into the air in Virginia, or encourage children to do so.

Violators could get fined $25 dollars per balloon.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
(Source: Gray News)
Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
Update: Day Two of retrial for Harrisonburg man accused of felony hit and run
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors votes to raise personal property taxes to help fund...
Augusta County leaders raise personal property taxes in split vote

Latest News

High winds Friday cause power outages across the Valley
Rite Aid expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all locations in Va.
Staunton issues burn ban for Friday
Richmond fire
Man dies, firefighter injured in Richmond fire