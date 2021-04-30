Valley colleges deliberate over requiring COVID-19 vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since Mary Baldwin University released a statement this week requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine, other universities across the Valley are deciding if they will follow suit.

Representatives from Bridgewater College and James Madison University say they strongly encourage students to get the vaccine, but no final decision has been made yet to require the vaccine. Bridgewater College says they are focusing on graduation first.

JMU sent a statement to WHSV saying in part, “James Madison University is reviewing the opinion issued by Attorney General Herring to determine its impact and our potential next steps. Any decisions with respect to vaccine requirements will be communicated to the JMU community.”

Eastern Mennonite University also sent a statement to WHSV, saying in part, “We highly recommend that all students be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 upon entry to campus in the fall. Some services and activities may be unavailable to unvaccinated students.”

Laura Lee Wight from VDH says this specific issue is being discussed, but there is no policy at this time.

