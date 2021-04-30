Advertisement

VDOF warns Virginians to avoid burning on Friday due to strong winds, low humidity

The Virginia Department of Forestry says Virginians should avoid burning between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday, and should check weather reports before burning at a later time.
(WTOK)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) is advising residents in multiple counties in Central and Eastern Virginia to avoid burning on Friday due to Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The Red Flag Warnings mean warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday, April 30, the VDOF advised Virginians to avoid burning and to check weather reports again before planning a burn at a later time.

If a wildfire occurs, immediately report the fire by calling 911. You can find more information on fire risks for Friday by clicking here.

For updates on strong winds in our area, click here.

