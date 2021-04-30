Advertisement

Virginia’s minimum wage to increase May 1

By NBC29 Newsroom
Apr. 30, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The first of three minimum wage increases approved by Virginia lawmakers will take effect Saturday, May 1.

This guarantees the commonwealth’s lowest-paid workers an hourly rate of $9.50.

The last minimum wage increase in Virginia came courtesy of the federal government more than a decade ago.

Right now, the goal is to raise minimum wage across Virginia to $12 an hour by 2023.

