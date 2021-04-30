Virginia’s minimum wage to increase May 1
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The first of three minimum wage increases approved by Virginia lawmakers will take effect Saturday, May 1.
This guarantees the commonwealth’s lowest-paid workers an hourly rate of $9.50.
The last minimum wage increase in Virginia came courtesy of the federal government more than a decade ago.
Right now, the goal is to raise minimum wage across Virginia to $12 an hour by 2023.
