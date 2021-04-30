Volvo Trucks and UAW reach tentative labor agreement

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo Trucks North America has announced the company and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7 a.m. April 30, 2021. The strike began April 17.

Production will resume Monday, May 3, 2021.

The UAW and Volvo have both declined further comment on the proposed agreement.

It is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local 2069.

