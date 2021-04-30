Advertisement

W.Va. Governor announces free vaccine clinics at state parks

Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a new initiative to get more people vaccinated.

During a press briefing on Friday, he says between now and Memorial Day, there will be free vaccination clinics at all West Virginia State Parks.

Governor Justice says before Memorial Day, they are going to start with the high traffic community parks and will add more as needed. The parks they are going to target before Memorial Day are:

  • Chief Logan State Park
  • Pipestem Resort State Park
  • Little Beaver State Park
  • Cedar Creek State Park
  • Coopers Rock State Forest
  • Kanawha State Forest
  • Greenbrier State Forest
  • Tygart Lake State Park
  • Berkeley Springs State Park
  • Tu-Endie-Wei State Park

On Memorial Day weekend, the governor says all state parks will offer vaccines to employees, their families and park desks. Clinics will be set up at central park locations. It will all be outdoors. For more details, click here.

He says there are no red counties in West Virginia in connection to COVID-19 cases.

The average age of people getting tested for the coronavirus is 34, according to the governor.

This is a developing story.

