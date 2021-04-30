W.Va. Governor announces free vaccine clinics at state parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a new initiative to get more people vaccinated.

During a press briefing on Friday, he says between now and Memorial Day, there will be free vaccination clinics at all West Virginia State Parks.

Governor Justice says before Memorial Day, they are going to start with the high traffic community parks and will add more as needed. The parks they are going to target before Memorial Day are:

Chief Logan State Park

Pipestem Resort State Park

Little Beaver State Park

Cedar Creek State Park

Coopers Rock State Forest

Kanawha State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Tygart Lake State Park

Berkeley Springs State Park

Tu-Endie-Wei State Park

On Memorial Day weekend, the governor says all state parks will offer vaccines to employees, their families and park desks. Clinics will be set up at central park locations. It will all be outdoors. For more details, click here.

He says there are no red counties in West Virginia in connection to COVID-19 cases.

The average age of people getting tested for the coronavirus is 34, according to the governor.

