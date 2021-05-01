Advertisement

Local colleges and universities hold in person graduation ceremonies

EMU and Bridgewater College celebrated their graduating students this weekend from both the class of 2020 and 2021.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) celebrated its class of 2021 graduates on Saturday and welcomed back the class of 2020.

The university held three ceremonies, divided up by academic schools, and handed out a total of 351 degrees.

98 graduates from the class of 2020 also participated in the ceremonies.

Emma Hoover is a graduate of the 2020 class and said she was excited to be able to graduate in person this year.

“It was surreal. There is a lot of people that we just kind of left in March or April, or whenever it was, and I haven’t seen them for that whole year. So, being able to have them come back and celebrate together, even in a small way, is really meaningful,” Hoover said.

Bridgewater College also held graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

Over the weekend the college will hold six commencement ceremonies, handing out more than 350 degrees and celebrating students from the class of 2021 and 2020.

For the first time ever, the college graduated students from four different master’s programs.

Both schools practiced COVID-19 safety guidelines like mask wearing and distancing for the ceremonies.

