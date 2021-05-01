Advertisement

Local middle schooler cuts and donates hair in support of teacher battling breast cancer

7th-grader Luna Glass plans to make a wig for the teacher with her donated hair.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - When Luna Glass first heard that her little sister’s teacher was battling breast cancer, she wanted to find a way to help.

So, she decided to cut and donate her hair.

Luna has only ever gotten a hair trim, but this time she cut off over two feet.

She said it was a big change, but one she was glad to make.

“I hope that in doing this I could help her through what she is going through, and make it easier along that journey to hopefully get better,” Luna said.

Luna’s dad said they plan to use the donated hair to make a wig for the teacher.

Luna said she wants people to know they always have someone to lean on, and hopes to inspire others to lend a helping hand in any way they can.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riven Rock Park
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee dies after being struck by falling tree limb
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
UPDATE: Mistrial declared in Mashkhal Ibrahim hit and run case
(Source: Gray News)
Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill
Virginia’s minimum wage to increase May 1
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance

Latest News

Local colleges and universities hold in person graduation ceremonies
Local colleges and universities hold in person graduation ceremonies
Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the low 80s Sunday.
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/1/2021
Riverheads FB
Riverheads wins fifth straight state title
Blessed B's by Richmond Artist Terrell Mack
Richmond artist creates shoes to raise money for families struggling due to pandemic