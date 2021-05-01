Local middle schooler cuts and donates hair in support of teacher battling breast cancer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - When Luna Glass first heard that her little sister’s teacher was battling breast cancer, she wanted to find a way to help.

So, she decided to cut and donate her hair.

Luna has only ever gotten a hair trim, but this time she cut off over two feet.

She said it was a big change, but one she was glad to make.

“I hope that in doing this I could help her through what she is going through, and make it easier along that journey to hopefully get better,” Luna said.

Luna’s dad said they plan to use the donated hair to make a wig for the teacher.

Luna said she wants people to know they always have someone to lean on, and hopes to inspire others to lend a helping hand in any way they can.

