Advertisement

Moorefield wins its first wrestling state title in program history

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Moorefield won its first wrestling state title in program history.

The Yellow Jackets claimed the Class A crown after a strong showing with six of its wrestlers competing.

Moorefield senior Isaac Van Meter won the state championship’s 220 pound finals.

The Yellow Jackets are on their way to building their own tradition of a program.

“We’re kind of the new kids on the block for most of those teams that are down there, Parkersburg South, Point Pleasant, Independence,” Moorefield wrestling coach TJ Van Meter said. “There’s a lot of repeat champions, especially in the team race. There’s a lot tradition with some of those other schools that we don’t quite have yet, but we’re building that.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
(Source: Gray News)
Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill
Riven Rock Park
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee dies after being struck by falling tree limb
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
UPDATE: Mistrial declared in Mashkhal Ibrahim hit and run case
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance

Latest News

Harrisonburg baseball tops T-A
Local high school sports roundup: April 30
Stuarts Draft preparing for class 2 state title game.
Stuarts Draft looking for a state title Saturday
Moorefield defeats Braxton County to clinch state tournament berth
Moorefield defeats Braxton County to clinch state tournament berth
Riverheads to host Galax in state championship rematch
Riverheads to host Galax in state championship rematch