Moorefield wins its first wrestling state title in program history

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Moorefield won its first wrestling state title in program history.

The Yellow Jackets claimed the Class A crown after a strong showing with six of its wrestlers competing.

Moorefield senior Isaac Van Meter won the state championship’s 220 pound finals.

The Yellow Jackets are on their way to building their own tradition of a program.

“We’re kind of the new kids on the block for most of those teams that are down there, Parkersburg South, Point Pleasant, Independence,” Moorefield wrestling coach TJ Van Meter said. “There’s a lot of repeat champions, especially in the team race. There’s a lot tradition with some of those other schools that we don’t quite have yet, but we’re building that.”

