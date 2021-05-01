Richmond artist creates shoes to raise money for families struggling due to pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the U.S. economy continues to open back up, and many are headed back to work, there are still hundreds of families who are struggling financially.

Richmond artist Terrell Mack is looking to help them put the right foot forward by donating proceeds from his newest creation.

“I just want to help a family that was genuinely affected by the pandemic,” said Mack.

Mack is all about his community. NBC12 first introduced you to him two years ago when he created a children’s coloring book called, ‘The Blessed Book’ aimed at stopping violence.

“I wanted to come up with a creative way to keep them out of the streets,” said Mack.

Now, he’s back with another artistic vision in the form of shoes called, ‘Blessed B’s.’

“I decided to create this shoe because we just needed something positive,” said Mack.

This idea first blossomed back in January when Mack contracted COVID-19 which led to pneumonia.

While he was one of the lucky few to survive, Mack decided to use his artistic skills to help raise money for a family in need due to the pandemic.

“Some people give money, some people give time, some people give time. I just like to give my artwork to help someone else out,” said Mack.

The Blessed B’s are inspired by the Nike Dunks, but each section of Mack’s shoes has a different theme promoting positivity.

“I have a prayer hand...its a black hand and its a white hand, meaning no matter what color...we can pray through whatever we want to get through,” said Mack.

Also on the front of the shoe, it says “God’s Work,” and on the insole and back of the shoe, it has the scripture of Psalms 23:1-6.

Mack says in the wake of all the recent violence and everything happening in the world, it’s key for us to keep a positive mindset and move forward. So, by creating these shoes, he’s doing his part.

“The world is opening up and if we all do our part, we can just make a better community a better world,” said Mack.

The “Blessed B’s” fit true to size. The size run is US Men’s 7-13. There are five of each size, so 65 total pairs. There will never be any restocked, so once gone - that’s it.

The shoes pre-order link will be released May 16th at noon. To purchase, click here.

