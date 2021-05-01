Advertisement

Riverheads football team wins fifth straight state title

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the fifth consecutive season, Riverheads is the class 1 state champion.

The Gladiators beat Galax 65-29 Saturday afternoon.

Riverheads came out with a strong effort in front of a big home crowd.

The Gladiators rushed for 357 yards as a team, including 125 yards on the ground from senior Zac Smiley. The running back has now been a part of four state championships.

“It’s great,” Smiley said. “It’s really special. Senior year, it’s the last time you get to play. Get to play on your home field. I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better. We got to go out and have a good game. Everybody played like we wanted to. I’m beyond happy. I’m blessed.”

Riverheads threw the ball well,. Bennett Dunlap tossed 132 yards through the air for three scores.

Freshman Cayden Cook-Cash had a big day, scoring three times, including a 96-yard kick return.

“We made some plays when we needed to make them,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “They certainly had some momentum at times. I wasn’t happy at any point because you know they could score anywhere on the field. We got a little bit of momentum on our side and I think that helped us.”

Landon Lightner had two receiving touchdowns, Cole Burton scored twice and Trevor Roberts caught a touchdown for the Gladiators.

Riverheads is the first school in VHSL history to win five straight state titles.

