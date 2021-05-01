Advertisement

Stuarts Draft falls in state title game, finishes as runner-up

The Stuarts Draft High School football team lost to Appomattox County, 48-41, Saturday...
The Stuarts Draft High School football team lost to Appomattox County, 48-41, Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft High School football team lost to Appomattox County, 48-41, Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.

Stuarts Draft fell behind 14-0 but rebounded to trail 21-16 at halftime. The teams traded scores in the second half with touchdowns scored on three consecutive plays in the third quarter: an Appomattox County TD pass followed by a Stuarts Draft kickoff return TD before Appomattox County scored on an 80-yard TD run on the Raiders’ next offensive play. The Cougars had a chance to tie the game late but their drive stalled after a 4th down pass fell incomplete and the Raiders were able to kneel out the clock and secure the victory.

Jo’-el Howard finished with two touchdowns for the Cougars, returning a kick 85 yards for a score after hauling in a TD pass late in the first half.

Stuarts Draft finishes the 2021 spring season with an 8-2 overall record and as Class 2 state runner-up for the second straight season. The Cougars also lost to Appomattox County in the 2019 state championship game.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riven Rock Park
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee dies after being struck by falling tree limb
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
UPDATE: Mistrial declared in Mashkhal Ibrahim hit and run case
(Source: Gray News)
Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill
Virginia’s minimum wage to increase May 1
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance

Latest News

Riverheads claims its fifth straight state championship.
Riverheads football team wins fifth straight state title
Harrisonburg baseball tops T-A
Local high school sports roundup: April 30
Moorefield wrestling state championship
Moorefield wins its first wrestling state title in program history
Stuarts Draft preparing for class 2 state title game.
Stuarts Draft looking for a state title Saturday