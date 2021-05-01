Stuarts Draft falls in state title game, finishes as runner-up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft High School football team lost to Appomattox County, 48-41, Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.

Stuarts Draft fell behind 14-0 but rebounded to trail 21-16 at halftime. The teams traded scores in the second half with touchdowns scored on three consecutive plays in the third quarter: an Appomattox County TD pass followed by a Stuarts Draft kickoff return TD before Appomattox County scored on an 80-yard TD run on the Raiders’ next offensive play. The Cougars had a chance to tie the game late but their drive stalled after a 4th down pass fell incomplete and the Raiders were able to kneel out the clock and secure the victory.

Jo’-el Howard finished with two touchdowns for the Cougars, returning a kick 85 yards for a score after hauling in a TD pass late in the first half.

First Half: pic.twitter.com/NTd7jfKG8M — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 2, 2021

Second Half: pic.twitter.com/MnwfbspzzP — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 2, 2021

Stuarts Draft finishes the 2021 spring season with an 8-2 overall record and as Class 2 state runner-up for the second straight season. The Cougars also lost to Appomattox County in the 2019 state championship game.

