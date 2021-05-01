Stuarts Draft looking for a state title Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft is preparing for its state championship game Saturday against Appomattox County.

It’s a rematch of 2019′s class 2 state title where Appomattox was victorious 42-21.

The Cougars are looking to change the story in 2021.

Stuarts Draft is 8-1 so far this campaign and gets to play the state title game at home.

“It’s like a movie coming off this COVID year and to end it on our home field, it’s like a movie,” Cougars senior guard and defensive end Ethan Cash said. “It’s awesome.”

The Cougars want revenge from the last time they were in the title game.

“We came with our slogan this year called ‘unfinished business,’” junior running back and linebacker Aaron Nice said. “We’ve really just tried to work for that every single day.”

“We just worked hard, kept pushing,” Cougars’ junior running back and defensive back Symeon Balser said. “Unfinished business.”

Stuarts Draft’s team has been dominant on both sides of the ball this year.

“I just think they’re being themselves,” Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. “That’s the key. We’ve told them just to be yourself. Don’t try to do anything extra. Just play to the best of your ability and that’s how we’ve attacked each week no matter who we play.”

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.