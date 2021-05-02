Advertisement

Minimum wage mandate means making more money in Virginia

(Eric Prouzet | Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Minimum wage workers in Virginia are making about 27 percent more now that a state-mandated increase has taken effect.

The minimum wage in the commonwealth increased Saturday from the federally mandated minimum of $7.25 an hour to $9.50. The May 1 increase is part of a state law passed last year.

The minimum wage will increase again in January to $11 an hour and in 2022 to $12 an hour.

Planned increases to $13.50 an hour and $15 an hour in 2026 go into effect only if a future legislature approves those increases.

