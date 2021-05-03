All Blessings Flow looking for donations, volunteers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

The valley organization, All Blessings Flow, has expanded to Elkton to provide free used medical equipment to those in need. Over the past several months, Elkton Area United Services has helped the organization expand into a building in Elkton to help those who may be struggling in the valley.

Shannon Kibler is the manager of the Elkton branch. She says this organization is something the Elkton area desperately needed.

“As my job as an occupational therapist, I see where medical equipment in general is really expensive. A lot of times insurance may not cover it or it may cover it, but it could be months before the person is able to receive it. We allow for someone to get the equipment they need in order to keep their independence without it costing a lot of money,” said Kibler.

Here is a list of the items the organization needs:

-walkers and rollators

-canes and crutches

-wheelchairs

-shower chairs and tub benches

-unopened adult briefs

-bed pads

If you are looking to donate items or are looking to receive items, you can visit the Elkton Area United Services’ thrift shop, “Thrift at Heart” or you can call 434-422-8888. You can also email elktonabf@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.