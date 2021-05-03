AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County, Va.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Giles County Sheriff’s office has updated the clothing Noah Trout was seen wearing before he was taken from a church nursery in Ripplemead.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Noah’s shirt was changed prior to going to church and is similar to the one below, except in royal blue.

UPDATE: An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of Noah by Virginia State Police, who say the child is believed to be in extreme danger.

The little boy has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 2-foot-9 inches. He weighs approximately 33 pounds.

The suspect is possibly wearing a black beanie, black tennis shoes, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

The photo shows the female suspect leading Noah out of the nursery on May 2, 2021 (Giles County Sheriff's Office). (Giles County Sheriff's Office)

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office released a line for anyone with helpful tips to be able to remain anonymous and contact: 540-696-6013.

UPDATE: The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout after he was abducted from a church nursery Sunday.

An unidentified woman took Trout from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead and left with the toddler in a dark van or SUV, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-year-old has a red birth mark on the back of his neck and was last reported seen wearing a gray t-shirt and a bright orange jacket.

In earlier reports the sheriff’s office said the suspect’s vehicle had an Army sticker on the back and was possibly heading toward West Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or 911.

EARLIER STORY: Rich Creek Police are asking for help locating a child taken from Riverview Baptist Church around noon Sunday.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” for the missing two-year-old boy Sunday. He weighs approximately 50 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt.

The boy has a red birthmark on the back of his neck.

Authorities believe he is possibly with a male and female on the way to West Virginia in an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back.

Anyone with helpful tips should contact 911 immediately.

