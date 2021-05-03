Advertisement

Biden pushes education spending at stops in Virginia

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, watch a student demonstrate her project, during...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, watch a student demonstrate her project, during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Josh Boak, Alexandra Jaffe and Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden and the first lady are in coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week.

Biden and his wife, Jill, visited an elementary school and also went to Tidewater Community College.

The president has proposed $109 billion be spent to provide Americans with two years of tuition-free community college. He’s also seeking $62 billion for programs that could improve completion rates at community colleges and institutions that predominantly serve disadvantaged students.

