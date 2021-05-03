Children ages 12 to 15 will soon be eligible for Pfizer vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Younger adults will soon be able to get their vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday children ages 12 to 15 will be eligible to receive Pfizer later this month.

Local pediatricians say this age group, though less likely to get infected with COVID-19, can still get sick. They say getting more kids vaccinated will help bring normalcy to the classroom and social lives.

“I know my kids are chomping at the bit. They’re ready to be vaccinated, they’re ready to be able to see more of their friends and to not have to wear masks indoors with other vaccinated people,” said Paula Max-Wright with Bluestone Pediatrics. “And I think a lot of families are feeling the same thing.”

Max-Wright adds children in the eligible age group must also be patients at Bluestone Pediatrics to receive doses there.

Mountain View Pediatrics in Harrisonburg is talking with the health department about logistics for administering the vaccine. One pediatrician there, Jamie Hutton, says older adolescents have transmission rates that are similar to adults and are often asymptomatic.

Hutton says it’s important to prevent the spread as kids transition back to school full-time.

“We vaccinate every single day, so it’s part of what we do,” said Hutton. “So it doesn’t really feel all that different to us, but the last year has definitely been trying for everyone, so being able to bring that normalcy to families would be very beneficial.”

Research is still being done on the vaccine for age groups younger than 12.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.