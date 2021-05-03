Advertisement

Children ages 12 to 15 will soon be eligible for Pfizer vaccine

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Younger adults will soon be able to get their vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday children ages 12 to 15 will be eligible to receive Pfizer later this month.

Local pediatricians say this age group, though less likely to get infected with COVID-19, can still get sick. They say getting more kids vaccinated will help bring normalcy to the classroom and social lives.

“I know my kids are chomping at the bit. They’re ready to be vaccinated, they’re ready to be able to see more of their friends and to not have to wear masks indoors with other vaccinated people,” said Paula Max-Wright with Bluestone Pediatrics. “And I think a lot of families are feeling the same thing.”

Max-Wright adds children in the eligible age group must also be patients at Bluestone Pediatrics to receive doses there.

Mountain View Pediatrics in Harrisonburg is talking with the health department about logistics for administering the vaccine. One pediatrician there, Jamie Hutton, says older adolescents have transmission rates that are similar to adults and are often asymptomatic.

Hutton says it’s important to prevent the spread as kids transition back to school full-time.

“We vaccinate every single day, so it’s part of what we do,” said Hutton. “So it doesn’t really feel all that different to us, but the last year has definitely been trying for everyone, so being able to bring that normalcy to families would be very beneficial.”

Research is still being done on the vaccine for age groups younger than 12.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones remember 20-year-old Sean O'Hare, who died on April 25th in Lynchburg.
A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare
Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead...
AMBER Alert issued for two-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Minimum wage mandate means making more money in Virginia
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder

Latest News

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue receive grain bins rescue tubes
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue receive grain bins rescue tubes
West Virginia is looking for partnerships to help distribute vaccines to residences
West Virginia is looking for partnerships to help distribute vaccines to residences
Sen Mark Warner speaks on Broadband project across Virginia
Sen Mark Warner speaks on Broadband project across Virginia
Virginia receives more than 19,000 doses of J & J vaccines
Virginia receives more than 19,000 doses of J & J vaccines
DMV officials explain different ways to secure appointment spot
DMV officials explain different ways to secure appointment spot