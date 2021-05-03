Community Spotlight: On the Road Collaborative

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The On the Road Collaborative is in this week’s Community Spotlight. One of the ways the On the Road Collaborative works in the community is through helping young people find ways to learn about career opportunities. The collaborative looks for local professionals to volunteer to teach about their careers.

“Our mission is to provide equal access to educational opportunities and hands-on career experiences for local youth,” said Brent Holsinger, the president and founder of the On the Road Collaborative. “It was a really neat intersection of my passion of empowering young people and also a real need in this community to make sure students are doing well in school and are preparing for their future.”

The On the Road Collaborative offers academic support for area students, homework assistance and tutoring… along with college and career enrichment and leadership development. Local professionals are also involved, sharing their real-world experience.

One of those learning experiences was a mock trial held in 2016. Middle school students argued both sides of a case in a Rockingham County courtroom to learn about the legal system.

“It’s a unique opportunity for local professionals to share and teach the next generation about their own profession,” Holsinger said.

For Holsinger, the best part of being involved — “Seeing the young people we work with, many who stay with our programs multiple years, start to build more confidence and start to develop an idea of what they want to do in their future,” said

For information on how to get involved, visit the collaborative’s website.

