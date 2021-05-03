Advertisement

Community Spotlight: On the Road Collaborative

Brent Holsinger, the president and founder of the On the Road Collaborative in Harrisonburg, Va.
Brent Holsinger, the president and founder of the On the Road Collaborative in Harrisonburg, Va.
By John Rodgers
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The On the Road Collaborative is in this week’s Community Spotlight. One of the ways the On the Road Collaborative works in the community is through helping young people find ways to learn about career opportunities. The collaborative looks for local professionals to volunteer to teach about their careers.

“Our mission is to provide equal access to educational opportunities and hands-on career experiences for local youth,” said Brent Holsinger, the president and founder of the On the Road Collaborative. “It was a really neat intersection of my passion of empowering young people and also a real need in this community to make sure students are doing well in school and are preparing for their future.”

The On the Road Collaborative offers academic support for area students, homework assistance and tutoring… along with college and career enrichment and leadership development. Local professionals are also involved, sharing their real-world experience.

One of those learning experiences was a mock trial held in 2016. Middle school students argued both sides of a case in a Rockingham County courtroom to learn about the legal system.

“It’s a unique opportunity for local professionals to share and teach the next generation about their own profession,” Holsinger said.

For Holsinger, the best part of being involved — “Seeing the young people we work with, many who stay with our programs multiple years, start to build more confidence and start to develop an idea of what they want to do in their future,” said

For information on how to get involved, visit the collaborative’s website

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riven Rock Park
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee dies after being struck by falling tree limb
Loved ones remember 20-year-old Sean O'Hare, who died on April 25th in Lynchburg.
A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare
Courtesy Travis Coffey
Forest fire in Rockbridge County at 25% containment as crews monitor fluctuating conditions
Virginia’s minimum wage to increase May 1
Falwell Jr. appears at student event and invites crowd to ‘real Liberty graduation’

Latest News

Community Spotlight: Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA in Rockingham County, Va.
Community Spotlight: Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Free Clinic
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Free Clinic
Exam room at the Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg, Va.
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Free Clinic