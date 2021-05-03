DMV continues to offer online services, in-person appointments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It has been a year since locations of Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles began reopening locations and many practices have changed since then.

The DMV is still operating by appointment only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is certainly a new DMV. I mean, gone are the days when you are sitting side-by-side by people and waiting several hours,” Jessica Cowardin, spokesperson for the DMV, said.

Cowardin said they are doing more transactions now than before the pandemic.

“We’ve conducted about 15 million transactions since we began reopening last May. Only 2.5 million of those transactions are in person,” Cowardin said.

There are now 50 online options with the DMV.

“We’re encouraging customers to check online first to see if they can take care of their transaction that way,” Cowardin said

If you’re looking to head into the DMV, you first have to head to their website and book an appointment.

Appointments renew every day and are set for a 90-day period.

Cowardin says you can go to a “DMV Select” offices for vehicle transactions.

Each office has their own way of making an appointment.

She adds it looks like the appointment format will continue.

Another “DMV Connect” event will soon be coming to the Valley.

Senator Mark Obsenshain and Delegate Todd Gilbert will be sponsoring an event in Strasburg in early June.

