Falwell’s Liberty graduation picnic canceled

In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before...
In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - (WDBJ) - A picnic for graduating Liberty University students has been canceled because of health problems being dealt with by former Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr.

Falwell issued the following statement May 3:

“Last week at an event with Liberty University students, I announced that we would have a big picnic on our family farm for graduating seniors. Unfortunately, this weekend I encountered another bout of symptoms resulting from the respiratory emboli that were first diagnosed last year. For the fourth time this year, I was admitted to the hospital for a series of tests to address my labored breathing and other effects of the emboli. As a result, we regrettably must cancel the picnic this weekend. This is a major disappointment to us since we wanted to celebrate the success of the graduating students and show them our appreciation. To them, our entire family extends our sincere congratulations and a fond farewell. We also want to express our thanks for all of the prayers and well wishes we have received for my speedy recovery. Thank you!”

Falwell emerged Thursday night at an outdoor stand-up comedy event with students, and invited the crowd to his farm May 8 for a ‘real Liberty graduation.”

“I just want to invite all the seniors to my farm on May 8. We’re going to have the real Liberty graduation,” he said to the students, standing on a small stage erected outside an off-campus student house, according to the video reviewed by POLITICO. “If you’re not a senior but you date one, you can come, too.”

Liberty University sued Falwell and banned employees from speaking with him just two weeks prior to Thursday night’s showing.

