JMU defeats North Dakota, advances to FCS Semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is headed back to the FCS Semifinals.

The No. 3 seed Dukes defeated North Dakota, 34-21, Sunday night in the FCS Quarterfinals at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU rolled up 468 yards of total offense and held the Fighting Hawks to just seven points after halftime.

Freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells was the star of the game for JMU. He hauled in seven receptions for 143 yards and caught two second-half touchdowns while senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese racked up 128 yards on 27 rushing attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Dukes. JMU quarterback Cole Johnson had an efficient game. He completed 14-of-17 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, JMU was led by safety MJ Hampton who had 10 total tackles to go along with 1.5 tackles for loss. Linebackers Kelvin Azanama and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey combined for 17 tackles and Azanama picked off a UND pass in the first quarter. Defensive lineman Mike Greene was a disruptive force for JMU, blowing up multiple plays while recording 1.5 tackles for loss and a 0.5 sack.

UND was led offensively by running back Otis Weah. He rushed for 96 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown. North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster completed 16-of-26 passes for 213 yards and threw two interceptions.

James Madison will travel to No. 2 seed Sam Houston for the FCS Semifinals. The game is scheduled to kickoff next Saturday (May 8). Start time is TBA.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.