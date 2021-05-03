Advertisement

Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring

Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.(Source: The Kroger Co.)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger announces a pilot program to make deliveries with drones.

The grocer has teamed up with Drone Express for the flights that will start this spring in the Midwest.

The drones can only carry up to 5 pounds, so Kroger is going to start out with bundled product offerings.

For example, shoppers could choose a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, or possibly a s’mores bundle containing graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

The drones can deliver to customers wherever they are by tracking their smartphone locations.

Kroger says that means you can have sunscreen delivered to the beach or picnic supplies to a park.

Test flights begin this week near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones remember 20-year-old Sean O'Hare, who died on April 25th in Lynchburg.
A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare
Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead...
AMBER Alert issued for two-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County
Minimum wage mandate means making more money in Virginia
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder
Riven Rock Park
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee dies after being struck by falling tree limb

Latest News

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, speaks at Guilford Technical...
EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants
Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will need every Democratic...
Democrats seek narrow path to rein in cost of medicines
LIVE: Biden remarks at Virginia community college
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th...
LIVE: Biden hits the road to sell $4T economic plan