Local health district sees COVID-19 vaccine demand slow, looks to offer shot with more convenience

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) reports more than 75% of those 65-years-old and up within the health district have received at least one shot of their COVID-19 vaccine, but they say more people need to get their shot.

Laura Lee Wight, with the CSHD, said in both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County about 30% of people are fully-vaccinated and nearly half of people in the health district who are 18-years-old and older have received one dose, too.

But the CSHD and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) are both seeing a decrease in the administration of the vaccines.

Two big factors in the decrease of vaccine administration are convenience and inability to get the vaccine. Some vaccine clinics have been able to serve thousands in one day, but Wight said that does not work for everyone.

Now the health district is working on targeted outreach and diversifying their clinic sites.

“That way there are clinics that are available to folks so that they don’t have to take off work, for example, they can easily walk in and don’t have to make an appointment or it’s right down the street at their local community center,” Wight said.

She said the CSHD plans to work with the local community and grassroots organizations to find out what will work best and be most convenient.

Wight said they will focus on breaking barriers, while also making getting a vaccine easy and accessible to generally healthy individuals that have no underlying health conditions, who may be more unlikely to get the vaccine.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.