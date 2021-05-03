Northam says biotech company to build facility in Richmond, create over 300 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that biotech company, Aditxt, is building a new facility in Richmond and it will create over 300 new jobs.

Aditxt, which focuses on improving immune health, will build its first high-capacity AditxtScore™ Center in the city.

“The Richmond region has emerged as a hub for cutting-edge biotech companies, and this thriving industry will be bolstered by the addition of Aditxt’s Immune Monitoring Center,” said Northam. “The Virginia Bio+Tech Park is an ideal location for the company to continue its groundbreaking work to improve the health of our communities and help us better understand our own immune systems—something that has become extremely important over the past year. We are honored to welcome Aditxt to the Commonwealth, and we thank the company for creating more than 300 well-paid jobs for the people of Virginia.”

The company will create more than 300 new jobs in the area and expects to make a capital investment of $31.5 million over the next three years.

A release said the AditxtScore™ Center is the first planned “immune monitoring network” and will initially monitor COVID-19 immunity status.

