Advertisement

Northam says biotech company to build facility in Richmond, create over 300 jobs

Gov. Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.(VPM)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that biotech company, Aditxt, is building a new facility in Richmond and it will create over 300 new jobs.

Aditxt, which focuses on improving immune health, will build its first high-capacity AditxtScore™ Center in the city.

“The Richmond region has emerged as a hub for cutting-edge biotech companies, and this thriving industry will be bolstered by the addition of Aditxt’s Immune Monitoring Center,” said Northam. “The Virginia Bio+Tech Park is an ideal location for the company to continue its groundbreaking work to improve the health of our communities and help us better understand our own immune systems—something that has become extremely important over the past year. We are honored to welcome Aditxt to the Commonwealth, and we thank the company for creating more than 300 well-paid jobs for the people of Virginia.”

The company will create more than 300 new jobs in the area and expects to make a capital investment of $31.5 million over the next three years.

A release said the AditxtScore™ Center is the first planned “immune monitoring network” and will initially monitor COVID-19 immunity status.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones remember 20-year-old Sean O'Hare, who died on April 25th in Lynchburg.
A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare
Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead...
AMBER Alert issued for two-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Minimum wage mandate means making more money in Virginia
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder

Latest News

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue receive grain bins rescue tubes
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue receive grain bins rescue tubes
West Virginia is looking for partnerships to help distribute vaccines to residences
West Virginia is looking for partnerships to help distribute vaccines to residences
Sen Mark Warner speaks on Broadband project across Virginia
Sen Mark Warner speaks on Broadband project across Virginia
Virginia receives more than 19,000 doses of J & J vaccines
Virginia receives more than 19,000 doses of J & J vaccines
DMV officials explain different ways to secure appointment spot
DMV officials explain different ways to secure appointment spot