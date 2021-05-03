Advertisement

Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?

(Dado Ruvic | REUTERS)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - More than 45 percent of the population in Virginia have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. There have been 237 million vaccines administered across the nation.

There have been three main vaccines distributed in the U.S. — the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Johnson and Johnson is a single dose immunization, and Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.

Some have raised the question of whether or not once you receive one vaccination series, in the event there are boosters shots needed in the coming months or years, will you have to have the same vaccine forever?

“The short answer is probably yes, because the studies are going to be done boosting Pfizer with Pfizer or boosting Moderna with Moderna or J&J with J&J so the companies are going to do the studies and they are just going to boost their own vaccine,” University of Virginia Infectious Disease Doctor Bill Petri said.

Dr. Petri says the reason behind keeping the same vaccine is due to how the studies on the vaccines were completed.

“The phase three clinical trials, if they stayed true, if you got dose one Pfizer dose two is Pfizer but there is no immunologic reason that has to be. I think we would be fine a year from now getting boosted with either of the three vaccines,” Dr. Petri added.

To find more information on vaccinations in Virginia, click here.

