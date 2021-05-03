PVCC offering free tuition to Virginia residents

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is rolling out a new financial aid program that will eliminate the financial barriers to education for almost everyone in Virginia.

“PVCC is very happy, very proud, and very excited to announce today the most comprehensive financial aid program we have ever offered,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said.

Friedman says any in state students who make less than $100,000 a year or had their work cut due to COVID-19 will qualify for free tuition and fees.

“We know that funding for college and for students to be able to afford colleges has been a barrier for a lot of students,” PVCC Dean of Student Services Andrew Renshaw said.

The dean says PVCC.4u 100% program benefits everyone: “We think by providing this sort of financial support for students that we are unlocking the potential not only of the students in our service region, but the entire community as a result,” Renshaw said.

Students must take six or more credit hours in the Fall of 2021 semester and if students keep a 2.0 grade point average, the Spring 2022 semester is also covered.

“We describe this as the right program at the right time,” Friedman said. “Just think of how many people have had their lives and their careers disrupted by COVID this past year? How many have lost their jobs? How many of those jobs are not coming back, because the restaurant or the business has had to close?”

“We imagine we’ll be bringing in students who may never have attended college, some students who may have attended college but stopped and are ready to come back, some students who are just coming out of high school, and some students who’ve been out of schooling for maybe even decades. So providing that type of students support, we think is really important so that students can can successfully transition into being college students this fall,” Renshaw said.

