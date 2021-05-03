Advertisement

Shenandoah County shares stories from local businesses for National Travel and Tourism Week

Every day this week one member of the community who contributes to the local tourism will be featured on Facebook.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday kicked off National Travel and Tourism Week, and the Shenandoah County Office of Tourism and Economic Development created a special way to highlight local businesses.

The idea is called “Faces of Tourism,” and every day this week one member of the community who contributes to the local tourism will be featured on their Facebook page.

Brenda Black, Tourism and Economic Development Coordinator for the county, said it is a way of thanking them and also introducing the community to those who come to visit.

“I think it is important to tell the story of ‘why do you live in Shenandoah County? Why did open a business in Shenandoah County? How did you pivot your business during COVID?’ There’s just so many stories,” Black said.

Once the week is over, “Faces of Tourism” will continue with small behind the scene tours of local businesses once a month.

Certain businesses are also offering deals and discounts to Shenandoah County residents with a valid ID during the week.

You can find more information on the discounts here.

