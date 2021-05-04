ACSO seeking assistance in larceny investigation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a larceny investigation.

The vehicle is described as an older model, long bed Chevrolet pickup. It is orange in color.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or the identity of the owner, contact ACSO Deputy W. Henderson at 540-245-5333.

