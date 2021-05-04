Advertisement

ACSO seeking assistance in larceny investigation

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a larceny investigation.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a larceny investigation.

The vehicle is described as an older model, long bed Chevrolet pickup. It is orange in color.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or the identity of the owner, contact ACSO Deputy W. Henderson at 540-245-5333.

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

