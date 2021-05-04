Advertisement

Augusta Health to welcome walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinics as supply allows

Augusta Health
Augusta Health(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - In Augusta Health’s latest COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic update, the hospital says walk-ins will now be welcomed for vaccination clinics as supply allows.

However, appointments are still preferred for clinics, which can be scheduled by clicking here. Clinics are now open to any Virginia resident.

In the next few weeks, Augusta Health says Community Vaccine Clinics will be held at local high schools at the request of local school districts. On-campus vaccine clinics with special hours for this week include:

  • Pfizer clinic on Wednesday, May 5: Late afternoon and evening hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 pm until 8 pm. Walk-ins welcome until 7 pm.
  • Johnson & Johnson clinic on Thursday, May 6: Late afternoon and evening hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 pm until 8 pm. Walk-ins welcome until 7 pm.
  • Moderna clinic on Friday, May 7: The clinic will run from 8 am until 12 pm. Walk-ins welcome until 11 am.

The update says as of Monday, May 3, 68,709 total doses have been given at Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics, and 33,893 community members have been fully vaccinated at Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics.

To read the full vaccination clinic update from Augusta Health, click here.

