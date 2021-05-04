Advertisement

EMU’s Alderfer breaks ODAC Championships record

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite junior Isaac Alderfer continues to make a splash for the Royals track and field team.

Alderfer broke the 1500 meter ODAC Championships record Sunday in Lynchburg, winning gold.

He beat the previous meet record by over five seconds.

“I really just had to fight it out for the last half of the race and hold off the rest of the guys,” Alderfer said. “I had a really good time with them, a lot of really good competitors. It was a really good race.”

Alderfer was also the silver medalist in the 800 meter race.

EMU’s Alijah Johnson also broke an ODAC Championships record in the 200 meter race.

