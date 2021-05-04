Advertisement

FDA pushes for nationwide menthol ban

FDA works to ban menthol cigarettes
FDA works to ban menthol cigarettes(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a ban on menthol cigarettes. Paul Billings with the American Lung Association (ALA) says for decades, this kind of cigarette has been a key pathway for people becoming addicted to tobacco products.

Billings says it has to do with the minty and sweet taste that disguises the harmful chemicals wrapped inside.

“There is good data that shows that hundred of thousands of people will quit smoking if menthol cigarettes are removed from the market, and thousands of lives, hundreds of thousands of lives, will be saved if we can stop the sale of menthol cigarettes,” Billings said.

Billings says the ALA has worked to curb tobacco use by pushing for price increases, taxes and educational programs. He adds this is the most aggressive step taken to address the tobacco epidemic in more than a generation.

Although experts predict the product will be sold in the black market if the ban happens, they say many will quit the habit.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of people who smoke want to quit. We know that the overwhelming majority of people are law-abiding, and we know that people will not want to break the law,” Billings said.

Billings says the ALA wants to work to make sure the FDA completes those regulations and takes necessary steps for the ban.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead...
AMBER Alert issued for two-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County

Latest News

Power outages reported across the Valley
Augusta Health
Augusta Health to welcome walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinics as supply allows
Virginia Military Institute
VMI to remove Stonewall Jackson’s name from barracks quote
Region Ten in Charlottesville
Region Ten promoting mental health awareness